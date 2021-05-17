(WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting on Monday, nearly all public high schools in Massachusetts will begin five days of in-person learning a week.
Last month, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education mandated that high schools return to full time in-person learning by May 17th in order to have that instruction count toward required learning hours.
Only six schools or districts in the entire state have been granted a waive that allows them to postpone their start date-- including the Phoenix Academy Public Charter School in Springfield.
Most Massachusetts elementary schools resumed full in-person learning on April 5th, while most middle schools returned to full in-person learning a few weeks later on April 28th.
Under DESE's plan, parents can opt to have their children remain in a remote learning model.
