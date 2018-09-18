Thousands of homeowners in Massachusetts have come forward saying they are victims of crumbling foundations.
Last night in Monson homeowners gathered at a forum to address the concern they and others have.
While lawmakers updated them on the steps being taken by the state.
Recently Senator Eric Lesser, Anne Gobi and State Rep. Brian Ashe pushed for amendments to the states budget.
These amendments would have funded a commission to study this problem and also use state money to reimburse homeowners for at least the cost of testing these homes for the mineral responsible for the crumbling foundations, Pyrotite.
The Governor vetoes those amendments to the budget leaving the irreversible damage up to the homeowners for now.
The issue extends to Connecticut, 35 thousand homeowners have come forward forcing lawmakers to study the problem further.
The result, testing reimbursement and funds for foundation replacement much like Western Mass residents are calling for now.
Last nights forum was hosted by a group called the Massachusetts Residents Against Crumbling Concrete- for more information on this issue below is a link to their Facebook page.
