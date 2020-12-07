SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As coronavirus cases continue to surge in the state, local health officials are waiting for the state's guidelines on how the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine will work.
In the meantime, hospitals in Massachusetts have geared up with their own plans.
Both Baystate and Mercy Medical leaders said they plan on vaccinating their colleagues first as soon as their doses arrive.
Massachusetts could see the first COVID-19 vaccinations by the middle of December.
Pfizer and Moderna are expected to get authorization from the Food and Drug Administration within days.
“Vaccination really is the key for us to return to the activities that we knew previously; this is also very predictable. If there's a large enough population that receives the effective vaccine, then the infection rate will go down in the community,” Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Hospital Dr. Robert Roose said.
Hospitals across the state are already planning for what giving out the vaccine could look like.
Dr. Roose said they are planning strategically.
“We will be ready to begin vaccination of our colleagues within a couple days of receiving the vaccine,” Dr. Roose said. “And we will be engaged in a program to try to vaccinate as many of our colleagues in the first seven to eight weeks while manufacturing and distribution ramps up.”
President and CEO of Baystate Health Dr. Mark Keroak echoed a similar message.
“We at Baystate have developed an operational plan to open a vaccine distribution center for priority individuals,” Dr. Keroack said. “But given the numbers of vaccines we will be getting, that likely will be healthcare workers only. And among healthcare workers, only those who are in the direct line of fire, working directly with COVID patients.”
Hospitals across Massachusetts are still waiting for the finalized version of the vaccine plan.
In the state’s draft, healthcare workers, people who are high risk, and other essential workers are at the top of the list to get the first shots.
Meanwhile, Dr. Roose said it's important for everyone to understand that if you get a vaccine you could notice some mild symptoms.
“The process to develop immunity can sometimes create symptoms as the body is generating antibodies and immune response. That can be common with many vaccines like soreness in the arm, or headache, or even a fever or chill,” Dr. Roose explained. “It's clear this is not from the virus itself. It's your body creating an immune response to keep you safe and protected.”
Governor Baker will release further information on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan on Wednesday.
