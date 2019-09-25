SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With many questions still lingering on what's next, Western Mass News continues to follow the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.
Senators, congressmen and congresswomen from Massachusetts are reacting to the news that the House of Representatives will move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
Immediately after Nancy Pelosi made her announcement on Tuesday, Baystate representatives and Senators took to Twitter to make sure their voices were heard.
Starting with the state's representatives, Congressman Richard Neal backed Pelosi's decision to move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry.
"The American people expect truth and transparency from their government," Neal said.
Other representatives who added their voices to the fire include Stephen Lynch, Seth Moulton and Lori Trahan.
The only representatives that hasn't taken to Twitter is Joe Kennedy, who also just announced that he's running for Senate.
Senator Elizabeth Warren shared her thoughts on Twitter.
"No on is above the law. Not even the President of the United States. Congress has the constitutional authority and responsibility to hold the president accountable," said Warren.
Senator Markey joined in with his thoughts.
"Donald Trump, by his words and deeds, has left congress with no choice but to begin an impeachment."
It's important to note that all nine representatives and both our senators are registered Democrats, and everyone that's made a statement so far, agrees with Pelosi.
However, even with the support so far, the road to impeachment is a long process.
