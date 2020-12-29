SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Good news for minimum wage workers across the state, the rate is increasing starting on Friday. But the timing comes at a time where many businesses are already struggling to stay afloat.
Minimum wage across the state is going up 75 cents, all a part of a plan to get minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2023.
Starting Friday, New Year’s Day, minimum wage will be $13.50, again that's a 75 cent increase from the current rate of $12.75.
These are the planned increases for the next two years, reaching $15 by the start of 2023, 75 cent increases in 2022, and again in 2023.
Local economic expert Karl Petrick said this is good news for minimum wage workers and good news for the economy.
“That pay increase really is spent. It goes back into the economy very directly, if you’re making minimum wage, you’re probably not making ends meet all that well anyway, so the extra money comes in, it goes out to pay bills, buy groceries,” Petrick said.
But one local small business said the timing of this increase is not ideal.
“It’s just another layer on top of everything else that makes doing business harder,” Cooper’s Gifts Owner Kate Gourde said. “The paid family leave is something we’ve had to put money aside for, and if it’s used you have to replace the person out on leave, also so it’s a lot of additional expenses.”
She said she's already struggling to try to figure out how to increase the wages of her employees, who have been there for years while trying to keep their doors open.
These wage changes go into effect on Friday across the state.
