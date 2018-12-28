911 cell phone outage MEMA

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts is part of a nationwide issue where 911 emergency services are down by an outage caused by CenturyLink, a communication-based company in Louisiana.

Initially the nationwide outage was thought to be confined to anyone dialing 911 from a cell phone, but it turns out landlines have been affected as well.

According to Mass. State Police, if you dial 911 you may hear a fast busy signal, then a recording saying "all circuits are busy" or something similar. It could also bring you to a different emergency call center than you expected.

CenturyLink tweeted the outage started Thursday night and carried into Friday, was caused by a "network element that was impacting customer services".   

While a majority of service has been restored throughout Massachusetts, MEMA encourages residents that in case of an emergency to dial the 10-digit number for police and fire departments.

Mass. State Police said if you cannot find your city or town's 10-digit emergency number, contact the State 911 department at 508-872-2508.

NUMBERS TO CALL IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY:

Springfield: 413-787-6325

Chicopee: 413-592-6341

Holyoke: 413-536-6431

Longmeadow: 413-567-3311

Ludlow: 413-583-8305

Westfield: 413-562-5411

West Springfied: 413-732-7243

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

