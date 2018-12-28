FRAMINGHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts is part of a nationwide issue where 911 emergency services are down by an outage caused by CenturyLink, a communication-based company in Louisiana.
Initially the nationwide outage was thought to be confined to anyone dialing 911 from a cell phone, but it turns out landlines have been affected as well.
According to Mass. State Police, if you dial 911 you may hear a fast busy signal, then a recording saying "all circuits are busy" or something similar. It could also bring you to a different emergency call center than you expected.
CenturyLink tweeted the outage started Thursday night and carried into Friday, was caused by a "network element that was impacting customer services".
Restoring impacted services for our customers is very important to us. We are seeing good progress, but our service restoration work is not complete. Our teams are continuing their efforts to resolve these issues and we will continue to provide updates throughout the day.— CenturyLink (@CenturyLink) December 28, 2018
While a majority of service has been restored throughout Massachusetts, MEMA encourages residents that in case of an emergency to dial the 10-digit number for police and fire departments.
Sporadic 911 outages continue. In an emergency, if 911 does not work, use 10 digit number for local/police fire. #alert pic.twitter.com/t8An1FfsW0— MEMA (@MassEMA) December 28, 2018
Mass. State Police said if you cannot find your city or town's 10-digit emergency number, contact the State 911 department at 508-872-2508.
NUMBERS TO CALL IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY:
Springfield: 413-787-6325
Chicopee: 413-592-6341
Holyoke: 413-536-6431
Longmeadow: 413-567-3311
Ludlow: 413-583-8305
Westfield: 413-562-5411
West Springfied: 413-732-7243
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
