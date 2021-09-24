SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Vaccine Authority.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidance this morning on Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots, and now those shots have begun going out across the state.
The CDC announcing that Pfizer booster shots are available for those 65 and older and individuals 18 and older with underlying conditions who have already received the Pfizer vaccine.
Those who are eligible to receive that third Pfizer shot include individuals 65 years of age and older, individuals 18 and older with underlying medical conditions putting them at risk for severe COVID-19, and those 18 and older at risk for COVID-19 due to exposure at an occupational or institutional setting.
Approximately 600,000 Bay State residents are eligible for the booster.
One of them being 63-year old Springfield resident Donald Henneberger who was able to get his booster at a local Walgreens today because of underlying medical conditions.
“I got my shot, and I am thrilled,” Henneberger said.
He said he received his second Pfizer shot back in March so, the six-month mark to get his booster came at the perfect time.
“So I called the Walgreen’s number, and they are starting to make appointments by phone tomorrow. But they told me that a lot of them have given the shots out at the stores today. I had them look up the one near my house, and they said yeah, and within 15 minutes I had mine, and within a half-hour, my spouse did too,” Henneberger said.
More than 460 locations, including 450 retail pharmacies are giving out Pfizer booster shots.
The state said some appointments are available already, with others more expecting in the coming days.
The state is also finalizing plans with local boards of health and mobile providers for residents to get their booster shots. These sites are expected to open sometime in October. For a full list of sites open now in the state click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.