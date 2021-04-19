BOSTON (AP) — Nearly 2 million Massachusetts residents are newly eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
Beginning Monday, anyone 16 years old and older who lives, works or studies in Massachusetts can receive the vaccine.
On Saturday, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said more than 2 million Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The state Department of Public Health said most residents received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. More than 201,000 people received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
People can search for vaccine locations at vaxfinder.mass.gov. Residents can also preregister to be notified of available appointments at mass vaccination sites like the Hynes Convention Center in Boston and Eastfield Mall in Springfield.
