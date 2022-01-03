car generic

(WGGB/WSHM) – 2021 was the deadliest single year on Massachusetts roads in more than a decade.

The State Highway Safety Division told Western Mass News that 390 people died on state roads last year, the most since 2009.

The office blamed speeding, a decrease in seatbelt use, and more motorcycle fatalities.

