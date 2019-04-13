EAST BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Around 5:30 Saturday morning, a Massachusetts State Police trooper was traveling through the intersection of Bennington Street and Vienna Street in East Boston when he hit a female pedestrian.
The pedestrian was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The trooper was also taken to Mass. General for emotional distress.
According to State Police, the pedestrian is 58-years-old and was crossing the street heading to work.
State Police added that it was dark and rainy at the time of the incident.
