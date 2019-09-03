SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Our team coverage of Hurricane Dorian continues as we take a closer look at the men and women who have responded ahead of the hurricane.
A large group of those volunteers have come from our area.
We spoke with members of Massachusetts Task Force One who have their boots on the ground, ready to help where ever they are needed.
"We are prepared for the worst and, as always, hope for the best," Massachusetts Task Force One leader Sean Brown tells us.
Speaking to Western Mass News via Skype, Sean Brown is one of the forty-five volunteers from Massachusetts Task Force One called to duty in Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian making landfall on the U.S. mainland.
"We are currently deployed as a Type Three Urban Search and Rescue Task Force," says Brown.
Each member with a unique specialty.
"A lot of us trained in multiple disciplines. Rescue, medical, engineering, so we can be a Swiss Army knife to support the local and state agencies that may request a services that we can provide," explained Brown.
And each member stepping away from their full time jobs to help others.
"As a firefighter in my full time job, when I'm not deployed in urban rescues, it's a great extension of that job. It's a great chance to help people and serve our nation in time of need," stated Brown.
Historically, Task Force One is one of the first groups with their boots on the ground in major events.
"From 9/11 to Katrina, Hurricane Michael, Florence, and many, many others over the years," said Brown.
In the case of Dorian, they are in place and ready to help when needed.
"I would say the state of Florida and residents have taken it seriously and are doing all the right things to be ready," added Brown.
Right now, the task force is in Orlando, Florida, but, depending on how Dorian plays out, they are ready to move to other states that are impacted.
