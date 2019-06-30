WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield Public Schools will not be utilizing 'Blizzard Bags' after this upcoming school year because the state is ending the pilot program.
"The 2019-2020 school year will be the last year that Westfield Public Schools will use Blizzard Bags," Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski wrote on the schools Facebook page Sunday.
Czaporowski tells Western Mass News the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education made the ruling on Friday.
'Blizzard Bags' are an alternative to the traditional "snow day" when it's unsafe to travel during the winter...and the last couple of years the trend has been catching on.
The state's education department is discontinuing the Alternative Structured Learning Day Programs pilot ...also known as 'Blizzard Bags,' based on their review of the 'development and implementation of these programs.'
Additionally the state says, "While the previous locally-approved programs may be implemented as needed through school year 2019-2020, districts and schools should take care to implement these in a manner that is consistent with state and federal law."
One of the first school districts in the region taking part in the 'Blizzard Bags' pilot program was Gateway Regional School District. This was back during the 2015-2016 school year.
Other schools began picking up on the trend as well, including in Ludlow.
Czaporowski tells us one of the problems of utilizing these 'Blizzard Bags' is when a student doesn't have internet access.
