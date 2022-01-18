BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – Governor Charlie Baker announced Tuesday a new COVID-19 testing program for schools. However, some local school leaders are concerned about how this new program will work.
Baker said millions of at-home testing kits will be sent to local school systems for this new program, but one local superintendent said he's not sure this program will be very reliable.
"In-person learning has been proven to be the best option for students, which is why our administration has worked so hard throughout the pandemic to provide support to keep kids in school,” Baker explained.
On Tuesday, Baker announced a new resource for Massachusetts schools to help detect COVID-19 cases.
"Starting next week, our administration, through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, will begin distributing millions of rapid tests to schools across the Commonwealth,” Baker noted.
With this new testing program, students and teachers can take tests home with them and test once a week. Schools can choose to opt into this new program as an alternative to the current ‘Test and Stay’ program or they can choose to continue their current testing protocols.
"Schools that choose to participate in the at-home testing program, along with symptomatic and/or pool testing, will be able to discontinue contact tracing and the ‘Test and Stay’ program,” Baker added.
Parents would need to sign permission slips to allow their student to participate. If a school chooses to enroll in this new program, students and staff will receive one testing kit, that contains two tests, every two weeks. They will then test themselves once a week and report any positive cases to the schools.
Westfield Public Schools Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski told Western Mass News that their school system is currently weighing the pros and cons of this new program. He said discontinuing the contact tracing would really help ease the workload of their nursing staff.
"At this point, contact tracing, because there are so many cases, has become an impossible task and pretty much an effort in futility,” Czaporowski said.
However, he has some concerns, like will there be enough tests to successfully complete this program and how accurate will the results be, since he has to rely on students and staff to report positive results to the school.
"We are relying on the honor code or the honor system for people to be giving us the correct information and I hope that is the correct information we receive, but there's always going to be room for error and one of the questions I have that someone just asked me is how we will know people are administering even the test correctly,” Czaporowski added.
The state plans to continue this program at least until April vacation and then they will reassess based on the COVID-19 numbers.
ests that the state announced it has ordered from iHealth, which will be delivered over the next three months.
