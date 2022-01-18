SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Congressman Richard Neal announced Tuesday that the state will be receiving $1.1 billion dollars to support bridge repair access.
Neal made the announcement in Springfield while joined by Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli at the Armory Street bridges.
The project would consist of replacing two bridges, one which carries Armory Street over the active CSX railroad tracks and the other carrying Armory Street over the abandoned railroad.
"Infrastructure is many times forgotten about and it's usually dealt with after the fact that something negative has happened. I've also said once a mayor, always the heart of a mayor and Richie knows that and knows what cities and towns need for infrastructure work, for bridge work, you name it," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
The money will be received over the next five years and comes from the Federal Highway Administration's largest bridge formula program in history.
It was made possible by the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law.
