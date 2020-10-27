SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts, along with two other states, has been moved to Connecticut’s COVID-19 travel advisory list.
Massachusetts, California and Pennsylvania were added to the list of impacted locations this week, according to the state.
Rhode Island was removed.
Some people said this news comes as a shock, and many people are going to have to start changing their plans.
“I do have a lot of friends that live in Connecticut, and I do like to visit Connecticut,” one Springfield resident said.
Joining 41 other states, Massachusetts now meets Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate with 10 cases per 100,000 people, or a 10 percent positivity rate.
The travel advisory now prevents non-essential travel across the Massachusetts-Connecticut border, but there are some exceptions.
Connecticut said the restriction does not apply to people remaining in their state for less than 24 hours. It also doesn’t apply to workers coming to and from Connecticut who are considered essential.
But Connecticut residents coming to Massachusetts for more than 24 hours, or Massachusetts residents going to Connecticut for more than 24 hours will have to quarantine or submit a negative COVID-19 test.
One Springfield resident said that the advisory is shocking.
“With the surge of cases that we’re seeing now, with Massachusetts being on the receiving end from Connecticut, it’s quite an alarm, and it’s a reminder that COVID is real and we have to be cautious,” the resident said.
With some towns in western Mass just minutes from the Connecticut border, she said it’s common for people to travel to Connecticut regularly, but said it’s important to follow the guidelines.
“Those borders are so close together, and there’s a lot of overlap,” she said. “I understand that restrictions have to be made to keep us safe.”
People may be subject to fines for not complying with the regulations.
