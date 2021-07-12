BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) — A mobile vaccination clinic is working its way through Massachusetts, one arm at a time.
The so-called Vax Bus had scheduled stops in Brockton Sunday and Monday. It was in Revere on Saturday. The shots are administered on the bus, and no appointment is needed.
State officials say the two buses that make up the Vax Bus fleet will spend a day or two in nearly two dozen communities before its last stops next month.
Upcoming visits are planned to Attleboro, Provincetown, Pittsfield, Springfield and Fall River, as well as other western Massachusetts communities including:
- July 18: Amherst
- July 19: Chicopee
- July 18: Holyoke
- July 20: West Springfield
- July 17: Westfield
More than 80% of adults in Massachusetts have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 4 million residents are fully vaccinated, according to state officials.
The complete Vax Bus schedule and list of locations can be found at: mass.gov/VaxBus.
