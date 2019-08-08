SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In the state of Massachusetts, a 16-year-old girl can't buy cigarettes or a lottery ticket, but she can get legally married with a parent's approval.
That's something several Massachusetts lawmakers are trying to change.
A bill to ban child marriage in Massachusetts has passed the Senate, and now it heads to the Joint Judiciary Committee for a hearing.
There's no date for when the hearing on this legislation will happen, but we reached out to all the western Mass reps in the House to gauge their feelings on the bill.
For many who think child marriage doesn't happen in the U.S., we spoke with a survivor who says she was married as a teen right here in Massachusetts.
"I wasn’t into boys. I wasn’t into having all kinds of boyfriends," Tammy Monteiro tells us.
Tammy Monteiro tells Western Mass News over video chat that a relationship was barely on her mind the day she met her husband at age sixteen.
"Right away, he started to tell me that I was chosen," says Tammy.
Told she was chosen by God.
Monteiro was brought out of her foster home...
"A month in, he was telling me that he wanted to marry me," continued Tammy.
Six months in, she was brought to the courthouse by her soon-to-be husband, who was in his mid-twenties.
All he needed to convince the judge was permission from his teen bride's mother.
Monteiro says her father was incarcerated and her mother was not mentally stable.
And yet...
"She was the one that went in to, you know, basically to sign me away," said Tammy.
The marriage coming after a discovery.
"I was actually pregnant with his first child on that day when I went into that courthouse," noted Tammy.
Monteiro and her new husband lived in New Bedford.
She says home life became strained under the extremist views her husband held.
"I was told that my only way to get salvation from God was to submit to him. I was never able to work outside the home. I was never able to continue my education," says Tammy.
Monteiro's circumstances mirror those of other child brides nationwide.
Statistics from the college of William and Mary show teen brides are less likely to finish high school, and more likely to experience mental and physical health problems.
"I have a child. I'm in a home with a man who is being more aggressive. When you’re taught certain things by a man who’s like your husband and your father, there’s a lot of fear involved," said Tammy.
Though the marriage ban for those under eighteen passed in the state Senate, it still must go before the Judiciary Committee for a hearing before moving to the House for a vote.
Western Mass News reached out to every representative from Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties.
Of those who responded, four said they planned to vote in favor of the ban, and three said they still needed to see the bill's final language, but support the idea.
"From the constant, having so many children, I got sick and my body couldn’t take it," stated Tammy.
After having eight children and experiencing the death of her mother and sister, Monteiro made the decision at thirty to start reading and educating herself.
She left Massachusetts to start a new life.
"I begged him for a divorce and he said 'Look, you are my wife. You are my possession'," explained Tammy.
Monteiro is still working through divorce proceedings at age thirty-six, but now she fights for the girl she used to be twenty years ago.
"The state let me down. That judge signed me away, gave custody of me to this man," says Tammy.
Instead of believing she was chosen by God to be a wife at sixteen, Monteiro now chooses to share her story as a survivor.
"You can’t push a flower back into the ground. You have to open," added Tammy.
Again, we're told there is no date for when this legislation will go before the Judiaciary Committee for a hearing.
If the bill were to pass in Massachusetts, it would only be the third state to ban marriage under the age of eighteen following Delaware and New Jersey.
