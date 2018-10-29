SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Every state, every city, maybe even every family has been impacted by the opioid crisis that is sweeping the country.
The epidemic has local, state, and federal agencies working together to lock up drug dealers and help drug addicts.
"As we sit here doing this now, there's a team of detectives out doing anti-narcotics work," said Springfield Police Narcotics Captain Brian Keenan.
It's no secret; drugs are taking over the lives of millions of Americans every day.
"The volume of heroin is just through the roof. The supply is through the roof. The amount and availability is through the roof. The demand for it is as high as it's ever been," said Captain Keenan.
A large amount of substance use disorders don't start with heroin.
Captain Keenan said most addictions develop with a prescription.
"In my opinion, the opioid craze is driven by prescription medication, which in turn leads to street drugs like heroin because person becomes addicted to oxycoton, or whatever the narcotic of choice is. The cost is too high, but the street drugs are readily available and much less expensive," Captain Keenan explained.
Scroll through the Springfield Police Department's Facebook page and you'll see a new drug arrest almost daily.
"In the last 30 days, Springfield police have arrested 30 people for sealing just heroin," Captain Keenan noted.
Hampden County District Attorney Gulluni said there is a difference between how they handle cases for drug dealers and drug addicts.
"People who are dealing with addiction, we are trying to help and rehabilitate. Those who are profiting from addiction, those people who are bringing in heroin and things like fentanyl and other drugs into our communities, literally killing people, poisoning our streets, undermining public safety. We're really trying to enforce the law as strictly as possible on them," said Gulluni.
Gulluni adds they also can't keep arresting their way out of this problem, and there needs to be help for those truly suffering from a substance use disorder.
"We don't want a mother to lose a son, a brother to lose a sister, a husband to lose a wife. We're focused on saving lives and giving that person a chance at recovery," Gulluni noted.
The district attorney's office said that education and prevention are key parts in the fight against opioids. Another area where they can see major change is during the legal process, and that's where the drug court comes in.
"It's extremely important to get the word out to folks like yourselves that there is hope. That there is a place where people can be both progressive and understanding," said drug court Judge Nat.
27-year-old Kelly Moynahan was one of the first people to graduate from drug court.
She told Western Mass News that she became involved with prescription pills when she was 20, and then heroin.
"For a very, very long time in my drug use I was in complete denial. I didn't think I had a problem what so ever. My justifications were, oh it's just a fun thing and I still go to work and I still go to school and I'm fine. As it progresses obviously things start to change, but there's still that justification for doing it. It did eventually get to that point where I needed help and I recognized I needed help, but I didn't want to do it. I would rather get high than ask for help," said Moynahan.
After 18 months of meetings with her recovery coach, therapy, and narcotics anonymous meetings, Kelly graduated from the drug court this past summer and said she's been sober since.
"There's another way instead of putting people in jail. People can recover and do the right thing and not end up back in the system," said Moynahan.
Terry O'Neil is the Chief Probation Officer for Springfield District Court.
He said there is help out there for people to follow in Kelly's footsteps.
"The participants that have been successful, and even the participants that have had real struggles, you can get some positives even out of those because we are dealing with people. Everyone sees the obituaries in the paper, everyone sees stories in the news about overdoses, about families being broken because of substance use disorder, and it's effects on wide ranging parts of the community," O'Neil noted.
"When you think about it, you're using the word epidemic and we're not in a hospital. we're dealing with the opioid epidemic," O'Neil continued.
