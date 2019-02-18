SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This coming weekend will mark six months since MGM Springfield opened it's doors.
Th casino told Western Mass News nearly half a million people are visiting the resort each month.
In the eyes of the state, there is still work to do to get the casino to reach its eventual projected revenue.
Back on August 24 of last year, thousands lined the streets of downtown Springfield as MGM Springfield opened its doors to the public for the first time.
Since then the casino said they're seeing more than 15,000 guests per day, but does all of that foot traffic equal revenue?
In June 2014, prior to awarding MGM the western Mass. license, the state gaming commission presented a financial report on the project.
While MGM's revenue projections were redacted, the commission's own group provided projections, and Commissioner Enrique Zuniga is quoted as saying by year three, MGM Springfield should produce gross gaming revenue between $416 million $485 million per year.
In the casino's first full five months of operation, the commission reports MGM took in close to $112 million in gaming revenue.
If that average holds, they would be looking at around $268 million dollars in revenue for the casino's first year, leaving them nearly $150 million dollars short of the lowest year- three projection.
"That gap in the projections and the reality of the revenue that's come in is certainly cause for some concern," said State Senator Eric Lesser.
Lesser, who has supported the MGM project, said there's reason to be positive, as the state is collecting 25-percent on that revenue.
"That's important to appreciate. This is new revenue for the state. This revenue stream did not exist even a year ago," said Lesser.
"Transportation infrastructure, education, fighting opioid and susbstance abuse. These are very important programs that are going to rely on these revenue streams," Lesser added.
Lesser said the state's budget-writers are being cautious with the new revenue -- not over-extending on the money coming in.
As for the concern to close that projected revenue gap, Lesser said there should be a collaborative regional marketing effort between the state and the casino.
"Western Massachusetts has a great story to tell about all of the other great stuff that's happening here. You hope that this project is part of a constellation of attractions you have in western Massachusetts," Lesser noted.
Western Mass News made multiple attempts to interview MGM Springfield for this story, but President Mike Mathis was unavailable.
Mathis did provide a statement, which read in part:
"We have a robust schedule of events and promotions planned for 2019 and look forward to welcoming many more guests in the months ahead."
Western Mass News also reached out to the state's gaming commission, and they said they do not comment on the revenue numbers they release.
