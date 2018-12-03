SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Bush had many ties to New England.
Born in Milton, Massachusetts, he lived his younger years in Greenwich, Connecticut, graduated from Yale University, and was a longtime summer resident at the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine.
President George H.W. Bush came to Springfield on several occasions, particularly during critical times in his early political career.
Retired Western Mass News reporter Ray Hershel was one of the few local reporters to get a one-on-one with then presidential candidate Bush.
"I interviewed former president in December of 1987. He at the time was vice president under Ronald Reagan and was campaigning for the presidency," said Hershel.
Hershel granted a sit-down interview with then candidate George H.W. Bush in Springfield on a campaign stop.
"If you sat down with him, it was like just sitting down with a gentleman," Hershel noted.
Over his 50 years in television news, Hershel said interviewing President Bush was like no other.
"I've interviewed a million politicians over the years, but George Herbert Walker Bush was probably the most humble and unassuming politicians I've ever interviewed, and certainly one of the most unassuming human beings I've met, a real gentleman," Hershel added.
The very next year in 1988, Bush came back to Springfield.
"He was running against Michael Ducks, a Massachusetts native, a hometown boy," Hershel continued.
Bush came to accept the endorsement of the Springfield Police Department.
"It was a slap in the face to Dukakis because Dukakis was a Massachusetts governor and here was George Bush, the vice president under Ronald Reagan coming to town and getting the endorsement of local police," Hershel noted.
Bush, of course, going on to win the presidency.
Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal said:
"[President Bush] presided over some of the most consequential events in recent history including the collapse of the Soviet Union, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and Operation Desert Storm. President Bush was a humble man who genuinely tried to make America a more kinder and gentler nation."
"When he was elected he promised a kinder and gentler nation, and if you really look at was the kind of man and president he was," said Hershel.
