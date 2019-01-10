SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A downtown Springfield restaurant is closed for the rest of the month after the state's Alcohol Beverages Control Commission said they served alcohol to two teenaged girls.
During an inspection in June of 2018 at Adolfo's Restaurant on Worthington Street, investigators discovered they served Long Island Iced Teas to a 19 and 17 year old, according to the A.B.C.C.
The 19-year-old reportedly used someone else's Massachusetts Driver's License and the 17-year-old used a fake Rhode Island Driver's License.
According to the A.B.C.C. the suspension began on Wednesday and will end after January 31.
