CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On this New Year's Eve, you can bet alcohol sales are up.
In fact, local retailers said more customers this year are willing to spend more money on higher end products. They point to a stronger economy opening wallets a little wider.
Not to mention the explosion of popular higher end craft beers, designer spirits, and champagne.
Monday marked a busy day at Table & Vine in West Springfield, and for the re-stocking crews from Chicopee-based Williams Distributors.
"It is a crazy day, it's the end of a crazy month as well. We've got a lot of hands on deck today," said Kevin Bagge with Williams Distributors.
Bagge said the huge popularity of craft beer, and national brands diving into the untraditional, smaller batch beers.
"You see everybody's cart is filled up with a lot of different products. Not traditional products of days old but people doing a lot of sampling, local products and buying beers that they haven't tried before," Bagge noted.
Table & Vine's Michael Quinlan told Western Mass News whether it's more expensive craft beers, or a few more dollars for a higher end champagne or wine, people this year seem to be more willing to spend more thanks to a stronger economy.
"Customers seems to be spending a little bit more, looking at the bottle and saying well, its a couple of dollars more I'm going to go for it and treat myself to something a little bit better than I normally do," said Quinlan.
Hugo Destapado of Chicopee agrees.
Another trend, Bagge said more products on the market this year with less carbs and fewer calories.
"A lot of those products are driving our business along with the higher end and craft beers as well," said Bagge.
Sierra Nevada has a special brew to raise money for victims of the recent California wildfires.
Central Massachusetts breweries Wormtown & Wachuset, together launched "Worcester's Bravest." Proceeds go to the Ava Roy Fund, daughter of fallen Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy.
Quinlan also said more customers then ever seem to be much more aware of not drinking and driving.
As for Massachusetts hoiday liquor laws, the Bay State does not have a prohibition law for New Year's Eve, which means hours as usual. However, many stores will opt to close early for the holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.