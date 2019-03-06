AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Even though March Madness doesn’t start for a few weeks, the Division III college basketball teams are already playing for national championships.
It's impossible to miss the sea of purple banners that cover the walls in the Amherst College gym.
National championships, appearances, and record-setting seasons remind the players that this school has a history of excellence. This season has been no different.
For the women's basketball team, this is their twelfth consecutive sweet sixteen. This year they are not the only Mamouth basketball team playing for the win, the men's team is too, making it that much more special.
"Our office, the men’s office, and myself are right next to each othe. Coach Hicks and does an outstanding job, it’s great to have two strong programs and a lot of fun. He’s a great guy great coach great friend we’re excited for each other," said Women's Head Basketball Coach GP Gromacki.
"I think the mutual respect and admiration and camaraderie between the two programs is fantastic to watch we share the gym," said Men's Head Basketball Coach David Hixon.
The gym they share will be home to the men's sweet 16 and elite eight this weekend. The men's players are so excited to have that home court advantage.
It’s really exciting. It’s always a joy to play here because there’s so much history here you look up and see all the banners that kind of gives you extra motivation to play, especially at home it’s always nice to playing for the home crowd," said Grant Robinson.
Many of those banners are for the women's team. The seniors have already won three national championships.
Freshman like Courtney Resch are excited for a chance to make that a perfect record.
"Getting this far and continuing to succeed is huge for our team and really exciting. We’re excited to go to Minnesota," said Resch.
The men and women both play Friday night. The women play in Minnesota and the men tip off in Amherst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.