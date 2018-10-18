AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The cause of a fire in Amherst over the summer now thought to be caused by the windows at a neighbor's house.
The Amherst Fire Department responded to the call on Blue Hills Road on July 8.
Now, the details that came out in the investigation that followed that should have all homeowners on high alert.
After they put out the fire, crews were called back the next day after a tarp protecting the home from the elements started smoldering.
That was the moment when fire officials realized a solar glare coming from the neighbors house which was later determined to be the cause.
It turns out the new owners of that home next door had just moved in the day before the fire.
They had no idea the windows on their Four Seasons sun room had been recalled more than ten years ago, and the previous owner never replaced them.
"The dining room atrium has been there for 20 odd years and was built by two tenants prior to us. A random happening with the placement of the sun and deterioration of the panes and it was really wild," said Steve Handy.
Western Mass News reached out to Four Seasons many times for comment but have not heard back.
What we did find was a recall notice dated 2006 that says sunrooms sold from 1996-2005 may reflect a dangerous amount of sun and had caused a number of fires.
Curt Freedman is a solar investigator and studies this phenomenon.
"Reflective glass especially in atriums and skylights can be profoundly dangerous and cause fires. People should be looking for concentrated sunlight reflecting from windows onto neighboring structures," said Curt Freedman, President at CMF Engineering.
Freedman demonstrated this for Western Mass News to show light from a window that caused a fire in Somerville, reflecting sun onto a tree.
At the right angle on the right day, that could cause a fire.
Months later in Amherst, crews work to repair the damaged Blue Hills Home.
The neighbors whose house caused this damage say they are grateful there were no hard feelings.
"It was quite the welcome to the neighborhood but everyone was super supportive of us and our neighbors as well. It’s surreal," said Handy.
In order to make sure this doesn't happen to you or your neighbor's home, it's important to remember to check recalls on any windows or reflective surfaces in your home.
