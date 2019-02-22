SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police said they arrested three adults and a juvenile after they raided a Franklin Street apartment Friday morning.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for Springfield Police said officers executed a search warrant at the apartment on 439 Franklin Street just after 8 a.m. and found 91 bags of cocaine.
As a result, police arrested three Springfield residents, 45-year-old Edith Burgos, 38-year-old Jose Alvarez, and 19-year-old Melvin Cosme and a juvenile.
Burgos was charged with:
- Two counts of distribution of a class B drug
- Possession with intent to distribute class B drug
- Conspiracy to violate narcotics laws
- Contributing to a delinquency of a minor
Alvarez was charged with:
- Possession with intent to distribute class B drug
- Conspiracy to violate narcotics laws
- Contributing to a delinquency of a minor
Cosme was charged with:
- Distribution of a class B drug
- Possession with intent to distribute class B drug
- Conspiracy to violate narcotics laws
- Contributing to a delinquency of a minor
