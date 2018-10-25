Areas on local runways deemed to be risky

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- From angles, elevation, runway length, and dimensions, pilots are expected to painstakingly study charts before flying to an airport.
Diagrams obtained by Western Mass News also show 'hot spots.'
It's a term used by aviators to describe a location on a runway or taxiway with a history of potential risk of collision.
Hot spots can also be areas where planes, vehicles, or people have shown up on the tarmac where they should not be.
"Areas that you have to have a heightened sense of awareness of potential danger when you're flying," explained Dr. Michael Teiger.
Western Mass News spoke with Dr. Teiger who is an aviation expert.
"The airports in general are fairly sophisticated these days and they can be very complex. Places like Logan or Chicago or New York have very complicated runways set up. Many runways,many operations going on at the same time," said Dr. Teiger.
It's why the FAA identifies these areas so pilots know that these potential dangers exist.
"Runway incursions aren't anything new. The biggest and most tragic on the ground occurrence where 580 people died was in Tenerife accidents where two 747 airliners actually collided on the ground," Dr. Teiger noted.
That was back in 1977, and since then there has been an overhaul of the system to curb accidents.
Air traffic control and ground control keep careful tabs.
"All this activity has to be controlled in a safe way so that there is not chaos on the ground," Dr. Teiger added.
Western Mass News went right to the airport popular to travelers in western Massachusetts.
Bradley International Airport has three hot spots on their runways.
"As you can imagine, airports are very complex to navigate on the airfield, and most airports have certain areas that are more challenging than others." - Bradley International Airport.
They said they discuss the hot spots regularly during runway safety action team meetings.
"As a result of those meetings, we have been able to take certain steps to mitigate some of the complications of operating in those areas, including enhanced signage for pilots and ground personnel. We are also contemplating further steps as a part of our recent master plan effort."
These hot spots not only impact planes in New England, but their destination as well.
We learned this is far from an isolated problem after we poured through airport diagrams from the FAA.
Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson International Airport has four, and O'Hare in Chicago has two, and even Boston's Logan Airport has four.
Dr. Teiger said despite these hot spots, passengers should feel rest assured since they are far safer in the air than on the highway.
"There have been 11 occurrences in the United States in 2017. These are not accidents, but these are almost accidents which is a remarkable safety record considering the hundreds of thousands of flights that go on in a day," Dr. Teiger concluded.
