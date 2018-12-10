NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman charged in connection to the murder of a Northampton man in March.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorneys office said 23-year-old Alondra Gil of Northampton failed to appear for her pre-trial hearing on Monday.

Gil is one of eight charged in connection to the murder of 44-year-old Daniel Cruz whose body was found burned in a field in Hatfield on March 10, 2018.

Carey said Gil was previously arraigned for perjury on May 9 for allegedly providing false and material testimony and released on $3,500 cash bail.

The arrest warrant issued on Monday is in addition to the warrant issued for her indictments related to Cruz's death in November.

Carey noted that Gil is the last out of the eight suspects to be arrested. All seven others are already in custody or are pending arraignments.