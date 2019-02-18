CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man is facing a number of drug charges after police recovered heroin, cocaine, and pills from his Leary Avenue home last Friday.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, on February 15 around 9:25 a.m. narcotics officers set up surveillance before executing a search warrant at 12 Leary Avenue.
Before the search warrant officers saw the suspect, who was identified as 39-year-old Juan Narvaez walking up to he home and ordered him to the ground.
Wilk said Narvaez resisted arrest and initially refused to tell officers if anyone else was inside his home.
Once Narvaez told police there was one other person inside, officers entered the home and reportedly found heroin, cocaine, cash, pills, and packaging materials used for distributing drugs.
As a result, Narvaez was charged with the following:
- Two counts of possession of a Class B drug
- Possession of a Class C drug
- Possession of a Class E drug
- Possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute
Wilk said Narvaez was initially ordered $290 bail, but when he was transported to jail his bail was raised to $500.
