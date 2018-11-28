5 arrested as result of drug raid on State St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Five men were arrested in Springfield after police allegedly recovered cocaine, marijuana, and cash on State Street last Wednesday.
Before police executed the search warrant at 117 State Street on November 21, officers reportedly saw a drug transaction take place around 5:15 p.m.
As a result, police said they arrested and charged 45-year-old Jesus Tanco with possession of a Class B drug after they found crack-cocaine in his pocket.
The search warrant also resulted in the arrests of 31-year-old Louis Lebron, 23-year-old Arturo LaSalle, 18-year-old Felix Garcia, and 34-year-old Ishmael Delgado.
In total, police seized a total of 16 grams of powder cocaine, loose rocks of crack-cocaine, more than 31 grams of marijuana, and more than $1,500 in cash.
Police noted Lebron tried to step on chunks of crack-cocaine that fell from his pocket while he was being transported to police headquarters.
Lebron was charged with the following:
- Distribution of a Class B Drug, Subsequent Offense
- Two counts of Possession to Distribute a Class B Drug, Subsequent Offense
- Possession to Distribute a Class D Drug
- Tampering/Destruction of Evidence
As for LaSalle, Garcia, and Delgado, they were all charged with conspiracy to violate drug law.
