SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An armed robbery in Springfield led to the arrests of three city residents on Thursday.
According to police, a woman was assaulted by two men and two women and robbed at gunpoint on Grand Street around 1:30 p.m.
That call initially came in as a ShotSpotter activation, and as officers were responding they saw 27-year-old Kieson Cuffee running in the area od White and Orange Street holding something weighted in his pants.
Once Cuffee saw police, he entered a convenience store on Orange Street.
Officers followed Cuffee inside where they struggled to detain him as he reached for a loaded gun in his pants then ran on foot towards Pasadena Street where he was taken into custody.
While Cuffee was in an ambulance being treated for injuries he sustained during the chase and his arrest, he assaulted a paramedic and attempted to escape, police said.
In order to avoid another dangerous situation, Cuffee was taken to the hospital in a police cruiser.
Cuffee's gun was later recovered from inside the convenience store, and police noted it was cocked and loaded and matched the ammunition found on Grand Street.
Police noted Cuffee was the one who allegedly pointed the gun at the victim on Grand Street and stole her phone.
Cuffee was charged with the following:
- Carrying a firearm without a license, second offense
- Three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon
- Armed robbery
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
- Discharging a firearm within 500 ft. of a building
- Assault and battery
- Assault and battery on a public employee
- Resisting arrest
Police identified the other women allegedly involved in the assault as 26-year-old Joyce Ingram and 20-year-old Tyanna Dancy.
Ingram Dancy were both charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with serious bodily injury.
In addition, Ingram was also charged on a default warrant.
