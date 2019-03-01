HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Over a dozen people were arrested as a result of a recent narcotics investigation by local, state, and federal police in Holyoke.
According to Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert, several complaints about drug activity were reported at 291 Elm Street.
On Friday, detectives with Holyoke Police, the FBI, ATF, and the DEA arrested 15 people and recovered around 1,000 bags of heroin, 80 bags of cocaine, a semi-automatic handgun reported stolen in Connecticut, and a .22 caliber revolver from that address.
We're told more information on this investigation will be released Saturday morning.
Lt. Albert noted a majority of those arrested will be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Monday.
