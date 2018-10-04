NORTHFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northfield Police recovered narcotics and drug paraphenalia following a traffic stop Wednesday night.
A post on the Northfield Police Department's Facebook page said they pulled a vehicle over with three people inside on Main Street around 11:39 p.m. for a registration violation.
Police said during the traffic stop an officer saw narcotics and paraphenalia in the vehicle, and once they searched insise they found numerous used hypodermic needles.
The male driver was arrested for having a suspended license and possession of crack cocaine and heroin, according to police.
We're told one female passenger who gave a false name to police had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Lawrence District Court for illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of a firearm without a permit.
That suspect and another female passenger were charged with possession of heroin and cocaine and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
All three suspects were booked then transported to the Franklin County House of Correction for lack of $2,500 bail.
