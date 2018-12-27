3 arrested for heroin trafficking in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A months-long investigation into heroin trafficking in the city resulted in three arrests and over 200 grams of heroin being taken off the streets.
In a joint investigation by Springfield Police and the DEA, three suspected heroin traffickers, who were identified as 27-year-old Remys Lara, 21-year-old Nurys Munoz, and 45-year-old Jason Guyette were arrested on Wednesday.
According to Springfield Police, Lara was arrested in a parking lot on the 700 block of Boston Road around 10:30 a.m. after police witnessed a drug transaction, and discovered she was in possession of 112 grams of uncut heroin.
After Lara's arrest, police obtained a search warrant for her apartment on the 1100 block of Worcester Street where they recovered an additional 5 grams of heroin, a digital scale, and other equipment used to cut and package heroin, police said.
An hour later, police arrested Munoz on a warrant at his apartment he shared with Lara on the 100 block of Industrial Avenue in East Longmeadow.
Police then arrested Guyette just after 1 p.m. on a warrant in Indian Orchard.
Throughout the investigation police recovered even more heroin.
As a result of the investigation, Lara was charged with:
- Arrest Warrant
- Heroin Trafficking 18-36 Grams (2 Counts)
- Heroin Trafficking 36-100 Grams
- Heroin Trafficking (112 Grams)
- Possession with the intent to Distribute a Class “A” Drug (Heroin – 5 Grams)
Munoz was charged with:
- Arrest Warrant
- Heroin Trafficking 18-36 Grams (2 Counts)
- Possession with the intent to Distribute of a Class “A” Drug (Heroin – 5 Grams)
Guyette is facing the following charges:
- Arrest Warrant
- Heroin Trafficking 18-36 Grams
