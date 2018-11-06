LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News continued our team coverage of the mid-term elections to the 2nd Hampden County District House race.
Six state house races were up on the line across the Pioneer Valley, and one in particular was the race for the 2nd Hampden Country District.
Longmeadow, Hampden, Monson and part of East Longmeadow make up the second district.
Democtratic Incumbent Brian Ashe was up against politicial newcomer and Republican, Allison Werder who previously ran Masslive, the online news service.
Ashe overcame wins in East Longmeadow and Longmeadow, two towns with the largest amount of votes in the race.
Western Mass News cameras were the only one's rolling when Ashe got the call that he would continue his sixth term.
