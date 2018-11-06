LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One of the top local races Western Mass News is following closely is the 2nd Hampden House District race.
Incumbent Brian Ashe has held the seat for the past ten years, and in this election, he's up against political newcomer Allison Werder.
One of the races people in are voting on in Longmeadow is who will represent the second Hampden District in the State House of Representatives.
Longmeadow, Hampden, Monson and part of East Longmeadow make up the second district.
Democrat Brian Ashe has held the seat for five terms, and he's running for a sixth term against Republican Allison Werder.
This is Werder's first political campaign. She previously ran Masslive, the online news service.
Western Mass News caught both candidates casting their ballots here this morning.
Werder said she believes her business background makes her a strong candidate, while Ashe feels his lifelong ties to western Massachusetts make him the right choice.
"For me, it’s really all about economic development and bringing the resources back to our region. I think for too long we’ve sent our tax dollars to Boston with not a lot to show for it. I think we really need to go out there and work hard as a delegation to bring the dollars back to our district," said Werder.
"We’ve done a lot of great work, especially in trying to combat the opioid crisis and that’s one of my issues I’ve been working on with Sheriff Cocchi. I’d like to continue that. Public safety’s always been a paramount in everything I’ve been doing, but also education. Our higher education as well as our schools here," said Ashe.
Both candidates said there's been a lot of buzz around this year's mid-term elections, more than in year's past.
They both hope early voting adds to the potential historic turnout, and there's still time to turn in your ballot if you haven't already.
