Assault suspect sought by West Springfield police

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying an assault suspect.
According to West Springfield police, the woman sitting in the passenger seat of a Volkswagen Jetta is wanted for assault by a means of a dangerous weapon for an incident that happened on Memorial Avenue the last day of the Big E.
Police noted the woman in the grey shirt standing in the back of the car has already been identified, and believe the woman they are looking to identify is her sister.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kennedy at (413) 263-3210 Extension 229.
