SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- At some point in almost everyone's lives, you'll need to seek legal advice.
Western Mass News teamed up with the Hampden County Bar Association to help with all your legal questions.
Lines were ringing off the hook Monday night as ten attorneys from the Hampden County Bar Association took your calls and answered your questions on matters from estate planning, to criminal and probate matters.
If you were unable to get through Monday evening, you can contact the Hampden County Bar Association referral line for assistance at (413) 732-4648, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or visit the link here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.