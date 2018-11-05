Barn owl rescued after being hit by car in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A barn owl is on the road to recovery after it was hit by a car in one Frankin County town on Monday.
The Deerfield Police Department posted pictures of the adorable owl when it was rescued.
Police said the bird of prey flew into a cars windshield just before noon.
Luckily, Officer Ravish and Auxiliary Officer Burniske came to the rescue and brought the owl to local wildlife rehabilitator, Tom Ricardi for observation.
"Hopefully the owl makes a full recovery," police added.
