SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More resources to help those battling behavioral health and substance use challenges will be coming soon to western Massachusetts.
Baystate Health announced on Monday that they will be partnering with US HealthVest to develop a new hospital aimed towards providing inpatient behavioral healthcare for those of all ages, which will increase their capacity by 30 percent.
A spokesperson for Baystate Health said the new hospital will provide better service for patients who currently have difficulty getting help because there's not enough local beds.
According to Baystate Health it will be at least two years until the hospital is operational, and once it's open, behavioral health units at Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Baystate Noble Hospital, and Baystate Wing Hospital will close.
While an exact location hasn't been picked yet, a spokesperson said they're focusing it to be centrally located within Baystate Health's service area in Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.