SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The postal service wants you to be their Valentine by leaving a nice clear path to your mailbox.
Since mail carriers will be busy delivering plenty of Valentine's Day cards this week, they want you to remember to clear the mess away from your mailbox that Tuesday's snow storm left behind.
Mail carriers will not make door or curb deliveries if the area around your mailbox isn't cleared.
The postal service said snow should be cleared to the curb for at least six feet on both sides of the mailbox.
"Customers should be aware that there is always the possibility of liabilities and lawsuits by any individual, including letter carriers, due to injuries suffered on uncleaned paths," a postal service spokesperson wrote.
