BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Belchertown Police Department has implemented an 'open door' policy for those battling drug addiction.
Belchertown Police promise those who reach out under their new policy won’t get in trouble, instead, they’ll get the resources they need to recover.
"They come into the police station and they tell us they need help. We will set them up with one of our recovery coaches, one of our guard officers, they will set them up recovery," explained Belchertown Police Lt. Kevin Pacunas.
Belchertown Police want everyone to know that asking for help isn't a crime.
"Our goal is to help them. The stigma is that the police are going to arrest you. We have found that arresting people for this is not helping, so there is no threat, and there should be no fear of getting arrested. We want to help them," Lt. Pacunas continued.
A recovery counselor will set them up with a plan and resources to be successful. Then they will check in on them thoughout the process to make sure they are staying on the right path.
In a town that has been rocked by the drug epidemic in recent years, the program is vital.
Last year alone Belchertown had 30 overdoses in total, 11 of them were fatal, and police used Narcan 19 times.
"We are a small community, only 15,000, and we want to get those numbers down to zero obviously and hopefully this program will help us get there," Lt. Pacunas added.
The program was only rolled out in the last few weeks and no one has used the services yet.
Belchertown Police told Western Mass News they have gotten many calls about the program even from outside of town.
They said anyone who walks in and needs help will not be turned away.
For more information on the policy, contact the Belchertown Police Department at 413-323-6685.
