Edmonton Oilers (9-2-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Boston Bruins (6-4-0, fourth in the Atlantic)
Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -131, Oilers +108; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Edmonton aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.
Boston went 33-16-7 overall a season ago while going 18-7-3 at home. The Bruins averaged 2.9 goals on 33.3 shots per game last season.
Edmonton finished 35-19-2 overall with a 19-7-2 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Oilers compiled a .910 save percentage while allowing 2.7 goals on 30.6 shots per game last season.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Bruins: Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body), Anton Blidh: day to day (upper body).
Oilers: None listed.
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.