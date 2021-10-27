MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $419 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.
The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $2.93 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.98 billion.
For the current quarter ending in December, Boston Scientific expects its per-share earnings to range from 43 cents to 45 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.60 to $1.62 per share.
Boston Scientific shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 22%. The stock has increased 20% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSX
