Breaking and entering suspect sought by Springfield police

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police are seeking the public's help in identifying a breaking and entering suspect.
According to Springfield police, the suspect broke into the home on Onley Avenue on October 19 by removing an A.C. unit on a first floor window.
Anyone with information can contact Springfield police by calling 413-787-6355, or by texting CRIMES (274637) then SOLVE and your tip.
You can also message police on their Facebook page.
