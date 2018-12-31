NORTH BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters have been called to a structure fire in North Brookfield, local police confirm.

According to the North Brookfield Police Department local firefighters are working a structure fire on Nursery Avenue.

Police fire reported the North Brookfield Fire Department was on scene around 4:20 p.m. Monday, New Year's Eve.

No word if anyone was inside the structure at the time the fire broke out.

Further details weren't immediately available.

Western Mass News has reached out to authorities for more information. As soon as more details emerge, we will update this story. Stay with Western Mass News starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest details. 

