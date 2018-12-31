NORTH BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters have been called to a structure fire in North Brookfield, local police confirm.
According to the North Brookfield Police Department local firefighters are working a structure fire on Nursery Avenue.
Police fire reported the North Brookfield Fire Department was on scene around 4:20 p.m. Monday, New Year's Eve.
No word if anyone was inside the structure at the time the fire broke out.
Further details weren't immediately available.
Western Mass News has reached out to authorities for more information. As soon as more details emerge, we will update this story. Stay with Western Mass News starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.