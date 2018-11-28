NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a big opening week for recreational marijuana sales in Massachusetts.
Between NETA in Northampton and Cultivate in Leicester, the two facilities combined brought in more than $2.2 million dollars in gross revenue.
All sales from NETA are subject to a 6.25 sales tax from the state, along with an additional 10.75 state excise tax.
After that the voters in Northampton decided that each sale from NETA would be subject to a 3 percent local option tax.
Since the mayor and city councilors weren't available for comment, Western Mass News spoke with the council president.
"There was no recreational marijuana money earmarked for anything in particular, because none of the licenses had been given out yet. The mayor's budget statement was hopeful for using that money to cover school costs and other city projects outlined in their multi-year fiscal stability plan," said Ryan O'Donnell.
Western Mass News also talked to Northampton residents to find out what they like to see that 3 percent local sales tax revenue go towards.
"Street repair. You know, you walk one block outside of downtown and the sidewalks are terrible," said one local.
"I'd like to see it poured into opioid addiction programs that we have here. The district attorney has spoken to some of those programs. I think that that would be helpful and useful to the broad community," said Northampton resident John Pucci.
"Housing is a really stabilizing factor in people's lives and before people can take advantage of a lot of things like health care or employment, they have to have housing," said Julio Alves of Northampton.
In addition to the 3 percent local option sales tax, the mayor also negotiated a digital 3 percent community host agreement.
Now, only time will tell how the city wants to use that 6 percent.
