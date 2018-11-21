SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Bright Nights kicked off Wednesday night, and with it came some serious traffic back ups.
Every first night, cars get into bright nights for just $6. It’s a discount that many didn’t want to pass up.
With it being the night before Thanksgiving, many families said they went because Bright Nights is their official start to the holiday season.
Traffic was jam-packed for hours along Sumner Avenue in Springfield Wednesday night.
Cars were bumper to bumper carrying people excited to get into Forest Park and experience the 24th year of Bright Nights.
Erik Colon, a native from Springfield, made the drive with his family from Rochester, New York.
Colon told Western Mass News that he was stuck in Bright Nights traffic for about 45 minutes.
Keith Van Buren of Holyoke said he waited an hour Wednesday night.
“It’s totally worth the wait. Totally worth it once you get inside," said Van Burden.
For some like Denise Evans from Connecticut, going to Bright Nights is simply tradition, so regardless of the wait, they'll be there.
“It’s just quality family time, it’s a great light display," said Evans.
“Just the atmosphere, and all the lights, we’ve got the little kids. Their faces always light up when they’re watching it," Evans continued.
Springfield police said that if you cut the line you will be sent to the back of the line.
If you missed your chance tonight, the gates are open up again at 5:00 p.m. Thursday but it will cost $21 per car.
