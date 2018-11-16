Brynn Cartelli Thunderbirds game 111618

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longmeadow's very own Brynn Cartelli made an appearance at the Springfield Thunderbirds game Friday night. 

'The Voice' season 14 winner sung the national anthem before the Thunderbirds game kicked off at the MassMutual Center.

Cartelli also got the chance to catch up with her local fans during a meet-and-great before the game.

It was a win all around not only for Cartelli's fans, but also for the Thunderbirds as they defeated the Rochester Americans 9-4.

