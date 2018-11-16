SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longmeadow's very own Brynn Cartelli made an appearance at the Springfield Thunderbirds game Friday night.
'The Voice' season 14 winner sung the national anthem before the Thunderbirds game kicked off at the MassMutual Center.
Cartelli also got the chance to catch up with her local fans during a meet-and-great before the game.
It was a win all around not only for Cartelli's fans, but also for the Thunderbirds as they defeated the Rochester Americans 9-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.