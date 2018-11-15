GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- From shovels, to bags of salt, and new snowblowers, people are making sure they have the essentials before the first snowfall of the season.
If you haven't pulled your shovel out from the back of your shed yet, or tested out your snow blower, you're going to want to soon.
"The phone does not stop ringing when there's snow in the forecast," said Doug Guertin, Sales Manager at All Power.
Over at All Power in Granby, extra staff is on hand as the business deals with one of their busiest times of the year.
"It's been pretty hectic the last couple days. Rush kind of started over the weekend with everybody expecting a little bit of snow for the first time this year. Kind of caused a little bit of panicked in those who haven't paid attention to their snow blowers since last year," Guertin added.
Dick and Cheryl Sawicki told Western Mass News they are spending their first winter in New England in three years.
With snow approaching, they found themselves stocking up on winter necessities.
"Buying a snow blower because we didn't have one. We had to buy a shovel. We're just returning to the area and we didn't have anything for the snow, so we went and bought a shovel and some ice melt," they said.
The Sawicki's aren't the only one's buying a new snow blower.
All Power said in the past few weeks, they've seen hundreds of customers either buying or repairing a snow blower.
"It's really important. You want to make sure you've got clean fuel in there and that you do run it before the snow flies so you have time to get it fixed if there is something wrong," said Guertin.
