SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been seven weeks since MGM Springfield opened.
Many businesses in downtown Springfield were excited because of all the traffic it would generate, but now some have said the excitement has tapered off.
Nadim's has been serving Mediterranean cuisine on Main Street for years.
The owner said business was better after the casino opened, but things have slowed down.
MGM Springfield drew in thousands on August 24 for it's grand opening.
Nadim Kashouh owns Nadim's Mediterrean Grill in downtown Springfield.
He said during the first few weeks following MGM's grand opening, the wait time in his restaurant was just over an hour.
"It did bring life to the city. Small hub, and made something bigger. Traffic all the time, lights, used to never see it and I've been here for 18 years," said Kashouh.
But the buzz isn't as strong seven weeks later.
"It leveled off a little bit. We call that the honeymoon stage, especially the weekend we see an uptick in business so its definitely a positive thing," Kashouh added.
Kashouh said it happened a quicker than expected.
"Keep in mind there was the Big E so that had something to do with it," said Kashouh.
But even so, Kashouh is hopefull and added there's no doubt that MGM Springfield is a positive thing for the community.
He said it did bring a new crowd to his restaurant.
"I'm very optimistic we'll be good. It's injected new ideas and new busineses," Kashouh added.
MGM Springfield is set to open a comedy club in 2019 so even more entertainment is expected to draw more crowds.
